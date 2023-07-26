SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
SITC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,459,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers
In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
