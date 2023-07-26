SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

