SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SITC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 3,459,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

