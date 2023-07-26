SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock worth $1,985,868 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $5,441,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SiTime by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $218,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.62. 224,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.