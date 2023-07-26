Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

