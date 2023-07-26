SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

