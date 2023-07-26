SLM Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

