Songbird 1-Day Volume Reaches $248,011.99 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $73.63 million and approximately $248,011.99 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Songbird has a current supply of 16,089,041,095.890411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Songbird is 0.00737288 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $250,221.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

