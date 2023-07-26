Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 374,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

