Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,975.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,330.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.