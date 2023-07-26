Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
Southside Bancshares Trading Up 11.6 %
Southside Bancshares stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,939. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.04%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
