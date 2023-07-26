Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

