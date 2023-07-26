S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY23 guidance at $12.35-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $12.35-$12.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $427.24 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.46 and its 200-day moving average is $364.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

