SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 287070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

