SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.71

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 2705386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.