SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,300. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $196.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,974,000 after buying an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

