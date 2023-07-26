Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.