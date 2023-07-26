STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.