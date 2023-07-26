StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.