StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.