StockNews.com Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DY. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 581,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,659. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.