StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 11,318,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998,352. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

