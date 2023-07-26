StockNews.com Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 14,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $376.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.33. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

