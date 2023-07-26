StockNews.com Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Strong-Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. 553,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.