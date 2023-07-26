StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to “Buy”

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,775. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

