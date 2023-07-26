Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education



Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

