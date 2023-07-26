Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 23,832 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 6,896,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,037,498. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

