Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE J traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $127.10. 405,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,784. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

