Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.97. 323,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average of $220.76. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $263.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

