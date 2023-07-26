Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. 822,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

