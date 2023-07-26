Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

RPRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,736. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

