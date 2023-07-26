Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 160 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,133. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

