Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 536 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,872. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

