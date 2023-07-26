Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 785 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,490,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,967,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,939,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. 1,610,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

