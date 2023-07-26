Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.78. 600,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,879. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

