Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 511,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

