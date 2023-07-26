Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

TECH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.