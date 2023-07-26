Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after buying an additional 207,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,470. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

