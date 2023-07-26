Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $995,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after acquiring an additional 875,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Snap Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 136,837,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,457,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

