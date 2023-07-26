Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.07. 456,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

