Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 3,413,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,418. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

