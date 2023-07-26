Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 598.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 70.2% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

