Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 197 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,912 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,835 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. 915,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

