Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,990 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,836. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 1,052,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,073. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

