Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 557 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 383,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,809,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.