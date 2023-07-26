Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,429 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. 418,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,061. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

