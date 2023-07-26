Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,981. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,445 shares of company stock worth $35,086,325. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

