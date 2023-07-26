Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.44. 284,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $293.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

