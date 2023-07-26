Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. 713,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,225. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.