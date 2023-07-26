Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 164 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.34. 2,614,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

