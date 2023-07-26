Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

